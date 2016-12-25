Indigo waves off ticket for deceased kid’s family members

25 Dec, Gangtok : In an overwhelming gratitude on auspicious occassion of Christmas today the reputed private airline Indigo provided a free journey to the 6 years old deceased Jiya Chhetri ‘s parents and two accompanying guardians.

A 6 years old ailing Jiya Chhetri hailing from Kamrang in South Sikkim was diagnosed with rare case of Acute Leukemia by AIIMS, New Delhi.

After

a prolonged illness Jiya expired on 24 Dec morning in AIIMS. Several finiancial helping hands extended for supporting Jiya across Sikkim and Worldwide.

The social medias , Newspapers , television channels , FMs appealed for her treatment since belonging from a financially unsound category Below Poverty Line (BPL), as such for family bearing such a huge medical expenses was beyond their capacity.

Sr Journalist Mr Karma Palzor and Advocate Reena Rai in New Delhi offered the help and logistics until last moment.

The Indigo Airline today took a responsibility on Christmas to help the family to take their deceased kid’s body back home from New Delhi in morning.

The Indigo Airline waved off 100% fare as Corporate Social Responsibility CSR for 4 persons (Father , Mother, School Principal and a Local Resident) and the body of Jiya which came around Rs 91 Thousands.

The body was flown from IGI to Bagdogra via Kolkata today. From Bagdogra in Siliguri (West Bengal) the body shall be taken to Namchi today to home place Kamrang.