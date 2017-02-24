High court grants bail to SKM President PS Golay

24 Feb, Gangtok : In the latest development from a Sikkim’s political arena, a relief is seen among the SKM supporters as the Sikkim High Court granted regular bail to former Minister cum MLA Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) who was on 28 Dec 2016 sentenced 1 years imprisonment by the trial court following Prevention of Corruption Act in which he was found guilty in embezzlement of fund in an Animal Husbandry Dept milching cow distribution scheme during 1996-97.

Tek Bdr Gurung was also found guilty in same case who was also accorded a bail.

Recall trail court had issued interim bail as such they were given liberty to appeal in higher court.

Today, the SKM President PS Golay and his supporters reached Court to receive the bail order following a happy celebration by supporters making today a great day of their leader PS Golay!

According to political pundits and analysts now Sikkim Political heat wave is likely to soar up as most strong opposition SKM party pass through a litmus finally.