Former three times Sikkim CM NB Bhandari is no more

16 Jul, New Delhi : Three Times Chief Minister of Sikkim Sh Nar Bahadur Bhandari is no more.

He was battling with prolonged illness,he left for heavenly abode today evening in New Delhi.

Born on 5 October 1940 (Age 76 yrs) at Malbasey Soreng West Sikkim Late NB Bhandari served as Sikkim CM from 1979 to 1994.

He leaves behind wife former Lok Sabha MP Smt Dil Kumari Bhandari , Three Daughters and Three Sons.

He completed his BA degree from Darjeeling Government College and worked as a school teacher for some years before joining politics.

He completed his BA degree from Darjeeling Government College and worked as a school teacher for some years before joining politics.

His wife Dil Kumari Bhandari is a former member of parliament (Lok Sabha) from Sikkim.

Condolence from Governor of Sikkim Shri Sriniwas Patil

The Governor of Sikkim, Shri Shriniwas Patil has expressed deep sadness and grief on the demise of Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Former Chief Minister of Sikkim at New Delhi today afternoon. Late Shri Bhandari served as Chief Minister of Sikkim for three consecutive terms from 1979 to 1994.

In the condolence message sent to Smt Dilkumari Bhandari, the Governor has said,

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of demise of Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Former Chief Minister of Sikkim.

Late Shri Bhandari has always been regarded as one of the tallest political figure who had won unparalleled trust of people of Sikkim during its formative years of democratic transition.

He had set the benchmark in Sikkim’s polity by his vision and will to work for the common people. His concern for welfare and political rights of Sikkimese people will always be fondly remembered by people in Sikkim from all walks of life.

At this time of bereavement, I join the people of Sikkim to mourn his demise. I offer my deepest condolences and pray to the almighty for bestowing strength to his family members to bear this great loss.”

CM Sh Pawan Chamling Pays Tribute and condolence to former CM NB Bhandari

I am extremely sad and shocked to know about the untimely demise of Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari, the former Chief Minister of Sikkim.

With his passing away,Sikkim has lost a worthy son of the soil,whose contributions to the State and its people are unparalled.

The State and the people of Sikkim have lost a great leader.

I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.