Forest Fire at World Heritage Site KNP in Sikkim

28 Jan, Geyzing : A dry spell in winter has been grave concern for repeated forest fire occurrence across Himalayan State Sikkim , ambushed fire this month only ravaged 2 to 3 forest fire outbreak at isolated places in Sikkim.

Ironically today morning a fresh forest fire was reported at Kanchenjunga National (Khangchendzonga National) Biosphere cum National Park KNP in West Sikkim which was accorded World Heritage Site in July 2016 in Istanbul.

The KNP is a Himalayan home of vast flora and fauna of varied species , the scenic beauty of place under foothill of Majestic Mt Kanchenjunga makes while KNP mesmerizing all throughout year. The picturesque place is also famouse for foreign tourists and domestic trekkers that which contributes major chunk of revenue for Sikkim Tourism coffer.

The reason of fire outbreak is reported due to thunder bolt which sparked at Kasturi Odal Range.

The state forest forest dept , the tour operators, porters , hoteliers , public, police immediately set-off for the spot hearing the incident of fire. The place is not motorable and fetching fire fighting tankers and equipments are impossible told locals to VOS. Rescue operation in warfooting process is on …

Reported by Pritam Lama, Pappu Mallick and KN Sharma for The Voice of Sikkim

More Details Awaited….