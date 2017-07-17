Ex CM mortal remains arrives home ; state holiday declared on Wednesday

(Watch Video Below)

17 Jul,Gangtok (IPR) : A meeting of the Members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly was convened by Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling here at the meeting hall of Sikkim Legislative Assembly today to offer heartfelt condolence on the untimely demise of former Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari. The Chief Minister along with Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Shri K.N. Rai, Deputy Speaker Shri S.G. Lepcha, and all the Members of the House observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to Late Shri. N.B. Bhandari. They also offered heartfelt condolence to the members of the bereaved family of the former Chief Minister.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling remembered the former Chief Minister as a highly successful political figure who has left a distinct mark in the hearts of the Sikkimese people. He further remembered Late Shri Bhandari as being a successful politician, a successful Chief Minister, a successful Member of Parliament, and a successful leader of the Opposition. He will always be remembered with affection by the people of Sikkim. He added that the passing away of Shri Bhandari is an irreparable loss to the State.

Shri Chamling announced that all official establishments will remain closed on the day of the funeral and the State Government will observe seven day State mourning from 17th July to 23rd July, 2017 during which time, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect to the departed soul. The final rites of the former Chief Minister will be performed with full State honour with 21 gun salute, informed Shri Chamling.

Former Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri N.B. Bhandari breathed his last on the 16th of July 2017 at Primus Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi after prolonged illness. Officers from Sikkim House New Delhi immediately responded to the news of his death and the mortal remains was brough to Sikkim House New Delhi and kept with full honour till the morning of 17th July 2017. After a ceremonial Guard of Honour by IRB Jawans at Sikkim House New Delhi, the body was flown to Bagdogra Airport where it was received and escorted by a team of senior State Government officials led by Secretary Home (Protocol) Shri S.K. Pradhan.

At Rangpo, the mortal remains of the former Chief Minister was received by Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling, Speaker SLA Shri K.N. Rai, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chairpersons, Advisors, Chief Secretary and officers of the State Government and members of the public. After a ceremonial Guard of Honour, the Chief Minister offered khada on the mortal remains of the Late Shri Bhandari. All other dignitaries and members of the public also offered their tribute after which the body was escorted to Gangtok with full State honour and pilot escort.

Shri Nar Bhadur Bhandari was born on 5th October, 1940 in Malbasey village near Soreng West Sikkim. He served as a School Teacher for some years before joining politics and later went on to become the Chief Minister of the State in three different terms. He is survived by his wife Smt Dil Kumari Bhandari, who is also a former Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Sikkim, three daughters and a son.

गान्तोक, 17 जुलाई: (IPR) सिक्किमका पूर्व मुख्यमन्त्री नरबहादुर भण्डारीको असामयिक निधनप्रति हार्दिक समवेदना प्रकट गर्न आज सिक्किम विधानसभाको सभा कक्षमा सिक्किम विधानसभाका सबै सदस्यहरूलाई लिएर मुख्यमन्त्री पवन चामलिङले सभा बोलाए। यस अवसरमा मुख्यमन्त्री पवन चामलिङसित रहेका सिक्किम विधानसभा अध्यक्ष केएन राई, उपाध्यक्ष सोनाम ग्याछो लेप्चा एवं विधानसभाका सबै सदस्यहरूद्वारा पूर्व मुख्यमन्त्री स्व. नरबहादुर भण्डारीको आत्माको चीर शान्तिका निम्ति श्रद्धास्वरूप दुई मिनटको मौन धारण गरियो। मुख्यमन्त्री लगायत सम्पूर्ण सदस्यहरूद्वारा यस दुःखद घटीमा शोकाकुल परिवारप्रति समवेदना पनि व्यक्त गरियो।

मुख्यमन्त्रीले आफ्नो शोक सन्देशमा भनेका छन्, सिक्किमेको हृदयमा ठूलो छाप छोड़ेर स्वर्गवास भएका पूर्व मुख्यमन्त्री स्व. भण्डारी एक सफल राजनेता थिए। स्व. भण्डारी एक सफल राजनेता, एक सफल मुख्यमन्त्री, एक सफल सांसद अनि एक सफल विपक्षी नेता थिए भनी मुख्यमन्त्री चामलिङले उनलाई सम्झना गरेका छन्। व्यक्तिगत जीवनमा पनि आफ्ना परिवारका सदस्य लगायत नातेदारहरूको माया जित्न सफल स्व. भण्डारीले संधै नै एक महान पिताको रूपमा सबै जिम्मेवारीहरूलाई आफ्नो काँधमा लिएर हिँडे। उनलाई सिक्किमवासीले संधै नै स्नेहभावका साथ सम्झना गरिरहनेछन्। भण्डारीको निधन सिक्किमका निम्ति अपुरणीय क्षतिहो भनी मुख्यमन्त्री चामलिभले बताएका छन्।

स्व. भण्डारीको अन्तिम संस्कारका दिन राज्य भरिका सम्पूर्ण सरकारी प्रतिष्ठानहरू बन्द रहने अनि राज्य सरकारले 17-देखि 23 जुलाई 2017-सम्म सात दिनको राज्यवायापी शोक मनाउनका साथै दिवङ्गत आत्माको सम्मानमा यस अवसरमा राष्ट्रिय ध्वज आधा झुकाउने कुराको मुख्यमन्त्री पवन चामलिङले घोषणा गरेका छन्। पूर्व मुख्यमन्त्रीको अन्तिम संस्कारका दिन 21-वटा बन्दुकको सलामीका साथ राज्यवापि रूपमा सम्मान जनाइने पनि मुख्यमन्त्री चामलिङले बताए।

पूर्व मुख्यमन्त्री स्व. भण्डारीले लामो समयसम्म बिरामीपछि गत 16 जुलाईका दिन नयाँ दिल्लीस्थित प्रिमस सुप्पर स्पेशालिटी अस्पतालमा अन्तिम सास लिए। नयाँ दिल्लीस्थित सिक्किम हाउसमा रहेका अधिकारीहरूले उनको नीधनको समाचार सुन्नासाथै पूर्ण सम्मानका साथ स्व. भण्डारीको पार्थिव शरीरलाई 17 जुलाईको बिहानसम्म सिक्किम हाउसमा ल्याएर राखे। सिक्किम हाउसमा आईआरबी जवानहरूले सम्मान पूर्वक दिएको गार्ड पछि पार्थिव शरीर बागडोग्रा हवाईअड्डाका निम्ति प्रस्थान गरियो। सिक्किम सरकारका गृह सचिव (प्रोटोकोल) एसके प्रधानको नेतृत्वमा बागडोग्रा पुगेको वरिष्ठ अधिकारीहरूको टोलीले पार्थिव शरीरमा श्रद्धाञ्जली अर्पण गरेपछि गान्तोक तर्फ प्रस्थान गराइयो।

बागडोग्रा हवाईअड्डाबाट सडक मार्ग भएर गान्तोक ल्याउने क्रममा रम्फूमा पूर्व मुख्यमन्त्री स्व. नरबहादुर भण्डारिको पार्थिव शरीरमा मुख्यमन्त्री पवन चामलिङ, सिक्किम विधानसभा अध्यक्ष केएन राई, राज्य मन्त्रीमण्डलका मन्त्रीगण, विधायकगण, अध्यक्ष, कल्लाहकार, सरकारी अधिकारी एवं आम नागरिकहरूले पुष्प एवं खताकासाथ स्रद्धाञ्जली अर्पण गरे। त्यसपछि पार्थिव शरीर राजकीय सम्मानकासाथ गान्तोक ल्याइयो।

स्व. भण्डारीको जन्म 5 अक्टोबर 1940-का दिन पश्चिम सिक्किमको सोरेङ नजिक बालबाँसे गाउँमा भएको थियो। केही वर्ष स्कूल शिक्षकको रूपमा सेवा पुऱ्याएपछि राजनीतिमा सामेल भएका स्व. भण्डारी तीनपल्ट राज्यको मुख्यमन्त्री बनेका थिए। उनले आफूपछि पूर्व लोकसभा सांसद रहेकी आफ्नी धर्मपत्नी दिलकुमारी भण्डारी, तीन छोरी अनि एक छोरालाई छोडेर गएका छन्।