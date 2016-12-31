Dr. Harsh Vardhan on three days Sikkim visit

31 Dec, Gangtok (IPR) : Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Science, Government of India, Dr. Harsh Vardhan who was accompanied by his wife called on the Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling at his official residence, Mintokgang, here in the state capital last evening.

During the meeting Dr. Harsh Vardhan was all praise for the Chief Minister, Mr. Chamling and his developmental works in the state, especially Organic farming, Tourism and works done in the field of bio diversity and termed Sikkim as vibrant and vivacious state.

The Union Minister also congratulated Mr. Chamling for completing 22 years in office and termed the achievement a very, very commendable one.

During the meeting Dr. Harsh Vardhan also requested the Chief Minister to provide a piece of land in the state for construction of premises of Regional Centre of Institute of Bio resources and Sustainable Development, which is currently functioning in a rented house at Tadong, East Sikkim.

On the other hand the Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling expressed his happiness to host the Union Minister in the state and also assured to provide all possible help regarding the establishment of Regional Centre of Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development in the state.

The two leaders also discussed on various developmental issues during the brief meeting.

Mrs. Tika Maya Chamling, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly Mr. K N Rai, Minister HRDD Mr. R.B Subba, Chief Secretary Mr. A.K Shrivastava were also present during the call on.

30 Dec : Sikkim has several unique bioresearches, which can be utilized in a sustainable manner for setting up of bio-based industries through application of modern biotechnological tools, stated Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Science, Government of India on his three days maiden visit to Sikkim. on Friday.

While briefing the students, Scientist, Researchers and media, Dr. Vardhan said that realizing the importance of rich bioresearches of North East India, the department of Biotechnology under his Ministry set up Institute of Bioresearches and Sustainable Development (IBSD) IN 2001 in Imphal, Manipur to look after the entire North East region.

The Union Minister during his visit to IBSD Regional Centre interacted with the scientists, staff and students and saw the state of the art facilities being developed over a period of time.

He also appreciated the research work being carried out in different aspect of medicinal plants like ginseng and chirayita, different types of orchid and traditional knowledge of Sikkim.

He was particularly impressed with the idea of development of super foods from the local bioresearches. Dr. Harsh Vardhan emphasized that the state has a huge potential to create jobs for the unemployed youth through Bio-based enterprises.

Further he stated that he would discuss with the Chief Minister for allotment of suitable to IBSD so that his Ministry can immediately start the construction of a state for the art resource centre, which can act as a Biotechnology Hub.

This will not only help the local people but also attract a large number of Biotech industries from across the world due to unique advantage of the state he added.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan informed that IBSD is premier National Institute of the country and should set up more regional centers in other North Eastern states so that the benefit of research can reach to the welfare of the people.

Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director of IBSD while welcoming the Union Minister said North East region is a genetic treasure house of plants, animals and microbial resources.

The region forms a distinctive part of the Indo-Burma region, which is amount the top ten biodiversity hot spot in the world. The entire North East Himalayas region is unique and very sensitive to climate change.

Prof. Sahoo said they to find out new ways to solve our old problems through the scientific intervention and go for inclusive growth. This will be only possible if we go for Sustainable Development, he added.

Earlier in the morning, Dr. Vardhan visited Nathula Pass at India-China border and praised the Indian Armed Forces for their bravery in guarding the boarder of our country at the high altitude under extreme climatic condition.

He also visited the Baba Mandir near Changu Lake and paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.