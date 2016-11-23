Demonetisation : Sikkim Govt Cautions ‘Sikkimese’ against ‘Non-Sikkimese’ cash deposites in Bank Ac

23 Nov, Gangtok : The Sikkim Govt , Finance , Revenue and Expenditure Dept has notified the people about the Demonetisation work of Central Govt and RBI.

In the notification the state government has cautioned ‘Sikkimese’ citizens bearing IT exemption under IT Act section 10(26 AAA) should not park ‘Non-Sikkimese’ people’s money in their accounts , which otherwise shall be seen as conversion of black money to white following could lead to stringent action as already warned by Central Govt.

