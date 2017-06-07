Day 02 Sikkim Janta Mela 2017

06 Jun, Makha/Gangtok (IPR): The second day of Janta Mela under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan 2017 was held today at Makha Bazar East Sikkim. The programme was graced by Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling as the Chief Guest.

The Chief Minister handed over Tokens of schemes under various departments to over fifty beneficiaries under four constituencies of East District namely Tumin Lingee, Khamdong, Martam Rumtek, Pendam, Syari, and Upper Burtuk. The benefits to remaining beneficiaries would be handed over by the end of this month, it was informed.

Over Rupees 700 Crores worth of benefits under various schemes would be handed over to beneficiaries during the Janta Mela in all the four Districts of Sikkim.

Addressing the massive gathering at Makha, Chief Minister Shri Chamling stated that the Government has delivered on all the promises made and added that the Janta Mela is a huge leap towards empowering the rural people of Sikkim and making them self reliant. Explaining the philosophy behind the Janta Mela, the Chief Minister stated that it is intended to fulfill the basic minimum needs of the people and bring about social and economic transformation so that they can make their own decisions and live a life of dignity. He added that the Janta Mela is also an exercise to connect with rural masses and educate them about the existing schemes and programmes of the Government. He also reiterated the Government’s resolve to make Sikkim a kutcha-house free state by the end of 2018. He also stated that the target of making Sikkim a poverty-free state will be achieved by 2019.

The Chief Minister urged the MLAs, Panchayats and officers of the concerned departments to ensure that the welfare schemes reach the rightful beneficiaries. He also called for strict monitoring of housing schemes from all quarters so that quality is not compromised with.

The Chief Minister announced plot of land for landless citizens by 2018 under the Land Bank Scheme. Making a clarion call for making agriculture a sustainable and lucrative practice and to encourage farmers, he announced that the Government will introduce the Krishi Bhatta (pension for agriculturists) from next year. He reminded of the revised rates under various pension schemes and directed the concerned department to ensure that the schemes should start from the 1st of July positively. Exhorting the youth to make optimum benefit of the opportunities provided by the Government, he announced a new start up scheme where the Government would provide assistance of upto Rupees fifteen lakhs.

The Chief Minister also announced some of the upcoming projects envisaged by the Government such as the life-size statue of Raja Parshuram at Barang Lower Tumin, Kali Mandir at Central Pendam, Folk Healing Centre at Assam Lingzey, and Ethnic Cultural Centre at Buriakhop West Sikkim. He informed that preliminary work on all these projects have already begun. The Chief Minister also announced that a golf course would be developed at Pangthang in East Sikkim, advanced Dairy Farm to be set up in North Sikkim, Gyan Mandir which will be a library with all modern facilities to be constructed in Gangtok and he also said that honorarium of ASHA workers would be increased from next year.

He appealed to the gathering to ensure timely and proper implementation of all the schemes and projects in the area to realize the Government’s vision of ‘Afno Gaon Afai Banaun’. Tender worth Rupees 3000 Crore will be floated for water and road projects in the coming days and I urge the youth to take up such projects, concluded the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Secretary RM&DD Shri D.R. Nepal in his welcome address gave a brief introduction about Janta Mela and informed that the Janta Mela under Gram Swaraj Yojana, like several other programs, has been appreciated by the authorities in the Ministry of Rural Development in New Delhi. He stated that the Government is committed to achieve the two targets of Housing for all and Poverty free State by 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The day’s program concluded with vote of thanks proposed by ADC (Development), Gangtok, Dr. A.B. Karki.