CMMSS 2017 : 50 meritorious children sparkle under scheme

07 Mar, Gangtok (IPR) : 50 students from all across the state were selected under the Chief Minister’s Merit Scholarship Scheme and the programme for Counselling-cum-allotment of seats to these selected students was held today at Chintan Bhawan. The students have been selected on the basis of their performance in Class V as well as the screening test conducted by the Human Resources Development Department (HRDD). The scheme, launched in 2010, provides full government scholarship to Sikkimese children from Class VI till they pass out from the best public schools within and outside Sikkim and from this year onwards the scheme has been extended till graduation level.

On the occasion the Chief Minister congratulated the selected students on behalf of the State Government, teachers, students and expressed his best wishes for their bright futures.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted that Sikkim was the only State with such a unique scheme and explained that it was envisaged as an opportunity to ensure that meritorious children from economically weaker families receive an opportunity to study at the best educational institutions of the country. ‘Education is the backbone of any society and to steer our state towards a progressive future, the state government has made all arrangements for Sikkimese students to get the best education and now it is fully upon the students to take their education to higher levels,” he said.

The idea behind the scheme, he reiterated, was to ensure that no academically gifted and hardworking child in Sikkim compromise on their future and thus this scheme was envisioned to fully support the idea of qualitative and result oriented society. He also mentioned that 20% of the state budget was dedicated to the education sector and that the state boasts of the best facilities for teachers which are above par with any state in the country. He requested all the school heads to work relentlessly in his dream to make the state superior in the education sector and also stated that all the schools especially in districts which have shortfall of teachers to be filled up immediately. He also urged them to make the best use of all programmes and schemes of the State Government so that educated, skillful, self reliant and self sufficient individuals are generated.

The Chief Minister stated that the future of Sikkim depends on the education system and its quality. “We have been working hard to make our education system world class to create capable and employable human resource from the State,” he shared. Basic focus on primary levels is also necessary as that is the main foundation of any successful individual he stressed. Advising students to be good citizens, he suggested them to shoulder the responsibility of Sikkim in future so that it makes it mark as an example to the rest of the world.

Minister for HRDD, Mr. R.B.Subba congratulated all the students for securing their future and urged them to work hard so that they make the state proud. ‘Sikkim has progressed by leaps and bounds and it is all because of the vision of the Chief Minister and his relentless efforts in the education sector’, he stated. He expressed that the scheme has been successful in fulfilling the desire and dreams of those parents who wanted to send their children to the best of schools but were unable to do so due to financial constraints and urged them to continue to perform and study well and help build a good impression of Sikkim at their respective places.

Principal Secretary HRDD, Mr. G.P. Upadhyaya while informing about the general background of the scheme informed that the number of students sent to the different public schools under this scheme has come up to 818 till date. He said that the total expenditure of the Chief Minister’s Merit Scholarship Scheme till next year will sum upto 83 crores which shows that the state government is leaving no stone unturned in making the education sector the best in the country. Congratulating the students he stressed on strengthening the education system of Sikkim and said that the scheme has been instrumental in fulfilling the dreams of many underprivileged kids.

Two students availing the Chief Minister’s Merit Scholarship Scheme namely Tika Ram Sharma, Class XII, St. Xaviers Pakyong and Menuka Rai, Class X, St. Josephs Martam also shared their experiences and thanked the Chief Minister for giving them such an opportunity and securing their future.

Khadas and certificates were handed over to the 50 meritorious students by the Chief Minister and awards were also given to students who won in the State Level Essay Competition on ‘Organic Farming for better health of mankind’. The winners were:

1. Smriti Rai, Sumbuk SSS (South)

2. Junney Hangma Subba, Middle Camp. Secondary School (East)

3. Patila Subba, Tharpu SSS (West)

The vote of thanks was presented by Mrs. Mamta Thapa, Director HRDD. The programme was also attended by Ministers, MLAs, MP Lok Sabha, Chairman, Advisors, Parliamentary Secretaries, DGP, teachers, students, guardians, and other officials.

