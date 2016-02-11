CM inspected 1000 bedded Multispeciality Hospital

11 Feb, Gangtok (IPR) : Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling today made an inspection visit of the ongoing construction of the 1000 bedded multi-speciality hospital at Sokeythang Lower Sichey. The purpose of his visit was to assess the status of completion of the Hospital and to address any issue that hindered the progress of work.

At the outset, Secretary Health Department presented a brief report on the progress of work and requirements before the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also interacted with heads of concerned Departments such as Building & Housing, Power department and PHE Department and sought information on areas that required immediate attention of the Government.

The Chief Minister in his address made it clear that the hospital should be complete in all respects within a year. He stressed that the Government is committed to ensure quality health care services to the people of Sikkim and urged all concerned departments to make coordinated efforts to ensure completion of the Hospital within the stipulated time. He categorically stated that the Government will acquire all properties located within the ambit of the Hospital in the larger interest of the people of Sikkim. He directed the District Magistrate to immediately send notices to these property owners and acquire them. The Chief Minister also pointed out cases of encroachment of roads and ordered for strict action. He directed the Buildings & Housing Department to immediately start fencing of the entire compound of the Hospital measuring 17 acres to avoid any encroachment of the Government land. He also directed the District Magistrate to acquire all properties to make ground for construction of exit road. The Chief Minister also directed for immediate transfer of 7 acres of land under Building & Housing Department to Health Department so that additional infrastructure can be created in future. He directed PHE Department to submit a proposal for laying down dedicated water supply and sewerage lines on priority. Similarly Power Department was directed to assess the total requirement of power supply for the Hospital and likewise make all the arrangements for dedicated power supply. He reiterated that all work should be qualitative and no compromise should be made on the machines and materials. He urged the concerned officers and engineers of Power Department to be very particular about using the best materials for wiring and other installations.

Further, the Chief Minister directed Secretary Health Department to prioritise Manpower Planning to cater to the huge requirement of the Hospital. He called for immediate assessment of the requirement and work out a mechanism to appoint and train doctors and paramedics. He also suggested the department to avail of latest skill building trainings under Capacity building. Trainings on behavioral changes and life skills is the need of the hour and will be of great value to the professionals to make a mark as world class health providers. The Chief Minister called for expediting the process of recruitment of specialists, super specialists, medical officers and paramedic staff.

While responding to a proposal made by Secretary Health Department about possibility of outsourcing allied services like catering, hygiene, security and laundry, the Chief Minister granted his consent and directed the department to process for required formalities.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the Engineers of the private company constructing the Super Speciality Hospital. The Chief Minister visited the two main blocks of the Hospital as well s the Annexure Block which houses the AYUSH wing of the Health Department.

The Chief Minister was earlier received at the venue by Minister Building & Housing Department Shri D.T. Lepcha, Minister Health department Shri A.K. Ghatani, other Ministers, Heads of concerned departments, engineers, senior officers and representatives from the private construction group.