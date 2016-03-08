CM inaugurates RUSA ; felicitate IAS Nidhi Dahal

7 Mar, Gangtok (IPR) : The Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling inaugurated a daylong Conference on ‘Higher Education Scenario in the State- Past & Way Forward and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)-Recruitment & Impact’ at Chintan Bhawan here in the capital today.

Organized by Human Resource Development Department, Government of Sikkim, this sort of conference is being held for the first time in the state of Sikkim.

In his inaugural address the Chief Minister Mr. Chamling emphasized on real value and meaning of education and stated that education should not be confined to gathering degrees and certificates but it should act as an catalyst to make a student or a person a good and valuable human resource.

It’s ironic that these days educational institutions brings out degree holders but what they should really focus on is to give right and proper direction to the students who can imply the power of education in their lives when they come out of these institutions, he urged.

Addressing the gathering of predominantly teachers and students, he appealed to the teachers and professors to educate their students in such a way that they can translate the education they receive from the institutions in their lives, to lead a happy and good life, mere holding a degree is of no use if the knowledge they have gotten from the institution is not able to make them better and successful human beings, the Chief Minister stressed.

Teachers should also guide the students towards a brighter future; Mr. Chamling reiterated and also appealed to them to bring forth their suggestions to the Government for improving the education system in the State.

Speaking at length about the value of education and knowledge the Chief Minister urged students to work hard and diligently as we live in world, where knowledge is of prime importance. Students should be highly competitive and creative to move forward in life, he added.

Giving example of the first world countries like The United States of America and Great Britain the Chief Minister informed the students that the primarily these countries are advanced due to their education system which is of highest standard and quality.

Similarly, if the state of Sikkim which is spending 20% of its budget on education can deliver quality education to the students and maintain high standards then nothing can stop Sikkim from being like these developed nations.

Our government has worked tirelessly and earnestly in giving proper and quality education to the students of Sikkim and has not left any stone un-turned to make the students a valuable human resource, Mr.Chamling added.

The inaugural function also saw Minister for Human Resource Development Department Mr. R.B. Subba address the gathering where he informed that under the stewardship of the Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Chamling the state of Sikkim has witnessed unprecedented growth in the field of education.

He also added that this sort of conference is being held for the first time in the state of Sikkim.

Earlier the Principal Secretary Mr. G.P Upadhaya accorded a warm welcome to the guests with his welcome note where he also gave introduction about the conference and informed about RUSA.

A short film on Higher Education scenario in the state of Sikkim was also screened during the inaugural secession.

During the inaugural session the Chief Minister, Mr. Pawan Chamling also presented a cheque of rupees two lakhs to the parents of Mr. Megha Nidhi Dahal, IAS under the State Government’s policy of awarding cash prizes for Sikkimese youth who get through in UPSC examinations.

Later in the afternoon the daylong conference saw brain storming session by Vice Chancellors of various Universities including Sikkim University, open discussions, and presentation on RUSA by the department.