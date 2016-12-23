CM Greetings to People on Auspicious Christmas 2016

23 Dec , Gangtok (IPR) : Shri Pawan Chamling and Smt Tika Maya Chamling have extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In a message the Chief Minister has stated it is that time of the year when we celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ with festivities that signal a season of goodwill and good cheer and of loving, sharing and forgiving.

Mr. Pawan Chamling said if one lived by the principle of hope as preached by Lord Jesus, one can attain all success in life.Lord Jesus had also preached equality and love for the poor and the down-trodden. If we all follow this simple yet important teaching, the world will be a better place for everyone to live in.

Mr. Chamling expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would help in further strengthening the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, secularism and high traditions of pluralistic ethos for which Sikkim has been known for.

The Chief Minister also said Jesus Christ, the apostle of peace, preached love, compassion and brotherhood. “His teachings are perhaps more relevant today than ever before, when the world is ridden with hate, greed, intolerance and violence,” he said.

We all are aware that Christmas is celebrated all over the world on 25th December, commemorating the birth of Christ. The Day is a public holiday in countries around the world. The name ‘Christmas’ comes from the Mass of Christ. A Mass service (which is sometimes called Communion or Eucharist) is where Christians remember that Jesus died for us and then came back to life.

The ‘Christ-Mass’ service was the only one that was allowed to take place after sunset and before sunrise the next day, so people had it at midnight. Therefore, we get the name Christ-Mass, shortened to Christmas.

“I pray that Christmas may fill our hearts with warmth, the spirit of love and bring continued peace and prosperity for Sikkim and the Sikkimese people in the days to come.”The Chief Minister stated.