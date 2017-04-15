Bye-Election : SDF candidate DR Thapa sweep takes opposition by massive vote

15 April, Gangtok : Finally the result for a lone 28-Upper Burtuk constituency Bye-Election was declared after counting today.

In this election as presumed ruling Sikkim Democratic Front SDF party was projected as leading winner by the political pundits, as it was presumed the result came all the way likewise.

Dilli Ram Thapa contesting Bye-Election from SDF party sweeped by 8406 votes against 932 of opposition including Independent candidates. NOTA bagged 100 votes.

It may be recalled vote turnout on election day was recorded 69.4 pc.

It may be further recalled that 28 Upper Burtuk constituency in East Sikkim was vacant due to conviction of SKM MLA PS Golay who was the MLA of this constituency.