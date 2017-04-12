Bye-Election : 69.4 pc votes in until 5 PM

12 April, Gangtok (IPR) : The Bye election to 28- Upper Burtuk Assembly constituency, East Sikkim that was held today has been concluded peacefully with all the Polling parties reaching the District Administrative Centre, Sichey, East Sikkim with their polled materials safely. This bye-election has been the first such election in Sikkim which has been conducted using the VVPAT (Voters verifiable Paper Audit Trail) with the EVMs. The total poll percentage as calculated after the closure of the poll at 5 pm is 69.4% with male population being 6907 and female 6657 with the total voters calculated at 13564.

The candidates and their election agent have been provided with the staying facilities at DAC Premises with the CCTV facilities being stalled for direct viewing of the Strong room for round the clock monitoring of the polled EVMS and VVPATs stored after the poll.

All poll materials have been received in order and kept in the strong room in presence of the candidates’ election agent and the General Observer this evening and sealed. The scrutiny of the polled documents will take place on 13/04/2017 at 11 am for which the contesting candidates have been intimated in writing.

The training for the Counting Supervisors and Counting Assistants for the counting of votes on 15th April, 2017 is also scheduled for tomorrow in the conference hall of the DAC, Sichey, East Sikkim.

The Returning Officer expressed thanks to the polling parties for the successful conduct of poll as per the instructions of the Commission.