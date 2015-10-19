Bhutia appointed as AIFF Advisor : Football Fans Excited with Joy
19 Oct, Gangtok : With the news that broke in National that Star Footballer of India cum Former National Football Team Captain of Country Baichung Bhutia has been appointed as the Advisor, the social media and twitterians buzzed like anything across the globe congratulating the dynamic Bhutia.
The moment of delightful news that immediately broke out from the twitter handler of AIFF President Praful Patel “Welcome on board #Baichung. First Call Improving the #Indian National Team and Readying the Boys for World Cup U17 #AIFF”, immediately followed by another buzz from President “Have appointed Baichung Bhutia as Advisor to #AIFF and myself for the overall issue of the game and the Federation”.
Most popular and highly read ‘The Voice Of Sikkim’ social media was flooded with lots and lots of wishes and thanks giving to President of AIFF Patel.
Twitterians and Facebook users posted series of ideas to improvise the National Football Team after the news was posted.
‘The Voice Of Sikkim’ will bring an exclusive talk with Bhutia later by evening from sources, as per IANS source he said He’s happy for what responsibility has been assigned to him , he would generously work for rising up Indian Football Arena with zeal and enthusiasm.
Born in Tinkitam , South Sikkim the Star Footballer is an icon of millions of fans throughout the world, Baichung Bhutia is now all set to varnish , shine AIFF to glory and great height with his enormous experiences and contacts with world wide Football Clubs and Experts!
