Bharti Airtel launches 4G service in Gangtok

15 Nov, Gangtok : The India’s largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel makes a triumph in the India’s largest mobile user density Sikkim by kick starting 4G service at Gangtok. The official announcement was made at Hotel Royal Plaza in Gangtok amidst press persons.

With this, Gangtok has become the second city in Hill to have 4G mobile services. It may be recalled that Airtel 4G in Siliguri was launched on Sep 9 using spectrum band of 2300 MHz (TD LTE) and 1800 MHz (FD LTE) to ensures higher spectrum efficiency and increased upload and download speeds, which translates into a superior customer experience and now followed by Gangtok in East Sikkim.

Speaking to the press the Vir Inder Nath West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha CEO Bharti India Ltd said ” We are delighted to launch our 4G services in Sikkim. Airtel has deployed the latest Carrier Aggregation Technology to offer a superior 4G service to the customers in Gangtok. We shall expand our 4G service to other parts of Sikkim for prepaid and post paid customers.

Customers can upgrade their 2G/3G SIM to 4G USIMs completely free at any Airtel store in Gangtok.