A woman from Sikkim stuck in Oman, appeals for help

21 Jan, New Delhi : Today morning, Mr. Robin Hibu , Joint Commissioner of Police I/C- Delhi Police for North East Folks, informed the Office of Principal Resident Commissioner, Sikkim House, about the message received by him from one Ms. Phumsem Bhutia , resident of Ralang, Lingding , Ravangla, District South Sikkim seeking help.

Her message to the Joint Commissioner says

“My name is Phumsem Bhutia from Sikkim and working as a house maid in Oman but here my owner is not good I want to get back to India but they didn’t allow me to call at day time. I am working for 16 hours without taking rest. My salary is only 16 thousand in Indian Currency but my agent had assured me that I will get 22 to 25 thousand but I was not paid the said amount when I reached here in Oman. I asked my agent to help me get out of the job and get back to India, but didn’t help me, my owners check my phone and read all my messages and they have also kept my phone with them and are not allowing me to use it. My confidences level is going down please help me Sir, to get out this house and get me back to India”.

We would like to request that if any kin (Closest relatives) of this lady has some information about her they may kindly contact Sikkim House, New Delhi immediately in the following given landline and mobile numbers, Office of Principal Resident Commissioner is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs , Government of India , on this matter.

As Is Received From :-

Office of Principal Resident Commissioner,

Govt of Sikkim