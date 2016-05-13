A first legal online gaming and sports betting starts in Sikkim

13 May, Gangtok : Golden Gaming International Pvt Limited has become the country’s first company to start legal online sports betting and gaming by launching online games and sports betting in the tiny and beautiful state of Sikkim. As per the press communique from the company the online gaming and betting has been launched as per the law passed by the State Govt of Sikkim regulating and licenses under Sikkim State Online Gaming (Regulation) Act 2008 and Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Rules 2009.

Company has been granted running online games and sports betting within the state of Sikkim only geographically as per the regulation.

Company told VOS that within the span of four months it has seen massive craze among the enthusiasts with whatsoever numbers of booking counters established within the state in all several locations. Observing that craze now the company has improvised and strengthened it’s reach widely for easy accessibility by putting up gaming counters successively.

A landmark property of around 8,000 sq ft located amidst renowned MG Marg the company has redesigned with world class ambiance, with ultra modern gaming kiosk and sports event wager zone for online games and sports gaming patron.

On 12 May evening the former Indian Cricket Team Captain Shri Kapil Dev officially inaugurated the MG Marg based main gaming arena.

Commenting on this momentous occasion Mr Manoj Seth Director of the Golden Gaming International Pvt Ltd said, “Our venture is the first in such initiative which will generate fiscal revenues for the state of Sikkim, it shall also create more employments for the locals”.

About the Golden Gaming International Pvt Ltd

Golden Gaming International Pvt Ltd is the part of Golden Group of companies and consists of eminent personalities from the online and paper lottery trade in India, who have vast experience in this field for more than 35 years distributing the lotteries operated by various States of India and Royal Government of Bhutan and has more than 10,000 retail lotteries outlets in Maharashtra.

Golden Group is a conglomerate of Jaiaram Group headed by Ganatra brothers of Mumbai and operates various other businesses like Energetic & Aerated Drinks, Denim Textiles, Information Technology and Real Estate businesses.