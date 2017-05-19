31 Ambulances Flagged Off in Single Day

19 May, Gangtok (IPR) : Sikkim adding yet another feather on hat today, 31 ambulances were jointly flagged off by the Minister for Transport Department Mr. DT Lepcha and Minister for Health Care Human Services and Family Welfare Department Mr AK Ghatani at SNT complex, today.

These Basic Life Support Ambulance (BLSA) have been allotted to various PHCs, CHCs, District Hospitals and STNM Hospitals and are well equipped with latest technology like oxygen concentrator, BLS Medical Kit, Manual Blood Pressure Instrument, Portable Suction machine, stethoscope, Battery with inverter backup etc.

Ambulances were sanctioned by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India in the year 2015-16 at the cost of 3,41,00,000/- ( Three crores forty one lakhs) under National Highway Accident Relief Service Scheme.

Minister for Health Mr Ghatani expressed his thankfulness to the Transport Minister Mr. D T Lepcha for the ambulances as road safety equipment. He said that these ambulances will go a long way in saving many lives.

The programme was also attended by Parliamentary Secretaries Mr. Ugen Nedup Bhutia, Mr. Gopal Baraily, Advisor Dr. AD Subba, concerned Secretaries and officials of the Department.