2nd Day of 5th SLA session concluded with passage of bills

18 Nov, Gangtok (IPR) : The second day of the Fifth Session of the Ninth Assembly of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly saw the passing of the Second Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2016-17. The Demands for Grants were placed in the House by the Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling, also the Minister- in – Charge for Finance, Revenue and Expenditure Department, Government of Sikkim on 17thNovember 2016.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri Pawan Chamling, also the Minister-In-Charge for Finance, Revenue and Expenditure Department (FRED), Government of Sikkim also introduced the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, Bill No.10 of 2016 for the Second Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2016-2017. The Bill was passed by the House.

Likewise, the Sikkim Industrial Promotion and Incentive (Amendment) Bill, Bill No. 9 of 2016 which was introduced in the House by Shri Ugen T.Gyatso Bhutia, Minister for Commerce & Industries Department, Government of Sikkim on 17th November 2016 was passed by the House today.

Subsequently, the Deputy Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Shri Sonam Gyatso Lepcha presented the Annual Reports of the Sikkim State Human Rights Commission-Gangtok , The Labour Department-Government of Sikkim, Printing & Stationery Department, Government of Sikkim and the Rural Management & Development Department (RMDD), Government Of Sikkim.

The Leader of the House, Chief Minister Shri Pawan Chamling in his valedictory remarks thanked the Deputy Speaker and the Assembly Secretariat for smooth conduct of the Assembly Session. He also placed on record the declaration of a State Holiday on the Funeral Day of Kyabje Domang Yangthang Rinpoche as a mark of respect to the departed soul. He added that the State Government has left no stone unturned to bestow the highest respect and reverence towards His Holiness Kyabje Domang Yangthang Rimpoche.

The Valedictory Session was also participated by Sangha MLA Shri Sonam Lama. He conveyed the gratitude and acknowledgement expressed by the monastic community of Sikkim for declaring the funeral day (2nd December 2016) of Late Kyabje Domang Yangthang Rimpoche as a State Holiday and also for all the arrangements made by the State Government.