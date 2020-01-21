CM met renowned CMD Medanta in Gurugram

Chief Minister Sri Prem Singh Tamang met the globally renowned Dr. Naresh Trehan, CMD, of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram

New Delhi , Jan 21: The Chief Minister Sri Prem Singh Tamang met the globally renowned Dr. Naresh Trehan, CMD, of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, regarding medical issues pertaining to the common residents of the state who find it difficult to travel outside for their medical check-up and treatment.

About Dr. Naresh Trehan

The Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta – The Medicity, Dr. Naresh Trehan is a world-renowned cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon. He has been awarded the highly prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri by the Government of India. Dr. Trehan has over 48,000 successful open heart surgeries to his credit and is the driving force behind the one-of-its-kind hospital.

On the request of the Chief Minister, Dr. Naresh Trehan agreed to send a team of specialist doctors to Sikkim for screening and creating awareness.

The possibility of tie-up and understanding with them for economically viable treatment was also discussed in detail during the meeting.

Dr. Naresh Trehan is a graduate of King George Medical College, Lucknow. He has held important clinical positions at Veterans Administration Hospital, the New York University Medical Center, and Bellevue Hospital. Dr. Naresh Trehan is also the founder of Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre and prior to laying the foundation of Medanta and becoming the driving force behind the one-of-its-kind hospitals in India.

Dr. Naresh Trehan is regarded as one of the best Cardiac Surgeons in the nation. He is a well-known cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon. He has been awarded the highly prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri by the Government of India.