Shillong FC lifted 9th All India Chief Ministers Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2020 in Sikkim

Jorethang , 19 Jan (IPR) : The finals for 9th All India Chief Ministers Gold Cup International Football Tournament was played during the concluding day of Jorethang Maghey Sankranti Mela at Jorethang Playground today.
The Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) graced the occasion as the chief guest. Also present were Cabinet Ministers, Area MLA cum Chief Patron Mela Committee Ms. Sunita Gazmer alongside Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Chairpersons, Advisors, members of Jorethang Mela Organizing Committee and South Dostrict Football Association.
The finals were played between Shillong RSC and Oil India FC wherein the former emerged winner of the tournament with a score of 2:1. The Chief Minister handed trophy and certificate to the winners and runners up. Donald Diengdoh from Shillong RSC was named as hero of the match.