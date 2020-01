Pakyong, 19 Jan : Nepali Music Video Album “Timi Nai Ta Hau” Launched Today in Gangtok, Sikkim. The Original song by Bidhan Thapa, video is produced by AS Presentations.

Lyrics, Composition and Vocal – Bidhan Thapa

Arrangement , Master and Mix – Aaditya Pradhan

Special Thanks – Sonu Darnal

Music Produced by – Aaditya Pradhan

Starring –

Sushmita Bhujel

Esmile Rai

Direction and Editing- Aadarsh Chhetri (AS Presentations)

Camera and Lights – Kunal Tamang (AS Presentations)

Makeup Artist- Seema Rai

Gaffer – Guriya Gupta

Our Sincere thanks to-

Amba Regency

Makeup by Seema

Sikkim Glamour World

