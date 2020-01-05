Music Yatra Yatra Timro Ra Mero – A Nepali Short Film from Sikkim

Pakyong , 05 Dec : “Yatra Timro Ra Mero” is a Nepali short film from Sikkim, inspired from the song- “Yatra”, composed by Agyaat a band from Kalimpong.

This OST music video peeks into a glimpse of the relation between the central characters of the movie.

Listen to the full song : https://soundcloud.com/user-394772816/yatra

The short film features Sherab Chopel Bhutia, Anisha Rasaily and Nikhil Chettri in the lead and Rupa Tamang, Sajal Pariyar, Chitish Chettri and Samridh Rai among others in the supporting roles.

This film is a Maark Pictures Production;

Directed and Edited by Mandira Chettri;

Assisted by: Lewang Gheshing;

Camera by: Sishir Ghantani and Sujoy Roy (Munna)

Production: Megha Pradhan

Asst Production: Samridh Rai

Makeup : Raghini Pradhan

The Band- Agyaat

Lyrics, Composition, Vocals by- Sudarshan (Black) Tamang

Bass guitar – Rakesh Moktan

Lead guitar-Sharad Dipesh Diyali

Second guitar-Nabin Thakuri

Drums-Karan Rai

Location Credits : Desun Hospital- Siliguri, New STNM Multi-speciality Hospital- Sokeythang-Gangtok, Tag Along Cafe- Gangtok, Ekta Book House-Siliguri