fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Music

Yatra Yatra Timro Ra Mero – A Nepali Short Film from Sikkim

Yatra Yatra Timro Ra Mero – A Nepali Short Film from Sikkim

Pakyong , 05 Dec : “Yatra Timro Ra Mero” is a Nepali short film from Sikkim, inspired from the song- “Yatra”, composed by Agyaat a band from Kalimpong.

This OST music video peeks into a glimpse of the relation between the central characters of the movie.

Listen to the full song : https://soundcloud.com/user-394772816/yatra

The short film features Sherab Chopel Bhutia, Anisha Rasaily and Nikhil Chettri in the lead and Rupa Tamang, Sajal Pariyar, Chitish Chettri and Samridh Rai among others in the supporting roles.

This film is a Maark Pictures Production;
Directed and Edited by Mandira Chettri;
Assisted by: Lewang Gheshing;
Camera by: Sishir Ghantani and Sujoy Roy (Munna)
Production: Megha Pradhan
Asst Production: Samridh Rai
Makeup : Raghini Pradhan

The Band- Agyaat
Lyrics, Composition, Vocals by- Sudarshan (Black) Tamang
Bass guitar – Rakesh Moktan
Lead guitar-Sharad Dipesh Diyali
Second guitar-Nabin Thakuri
Drums-Karan Rai

Location Credits : Desun Hospital- Siliguri, New STNM Multi-speciality Hospital- Sokeythang-Gangtok, Tag Along Cafe- Gangtok, Ekta Book House-Siliguri

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

1.2K
Tourism

Negligent tourists pose for photo shoot atop partially frozen Tsongmo Lake , pictures go viral
To Top