Yatra Yatra Timro Ra Mero – A Nepali Short Film from Sikkim
Pakyong , 05 Dec : “Yatra Timro Ra Mero” is a Nepali short film from Sikkim, inspired from the song- “Yatra”, composed by Agyaat a band from Kalimpong.
This OST music video peeks into a glimpse of the relation between the central characters of the movie.
Listen to the full song : https://soundcloud.com/user-394772816/yatra
The short film features Sherab Chopel Bhutia, Anisha Rasaily and Nikhil Chettri in the lead and Rupa Tamang, Sajal Pariyar, Chitish Chettri and Samridh Rai among others in the supporting roles.
This film is a Maark Pictures Production;
Directed and Edited by Mandira Chettri;
Assisted by: Lewang Gheshing;
Camera by: Sishir Ghantani and Sujoy Roy (Munna)
Production: Megha Pradhan
Asst Production: Samridh Rai
Makeup : Raghini Pradhan
The Band- Agyaat
Lyrics, Composition, Vocals by- Sudarshan (Black) Tamang
Bass guitar – Rakesh Moktan
Lead guitar-Sharad Dipesh Diyali
Second guitar-Nabin Thakuri
Drums-Karan Rai
Location Credits : Desun Hospital- Siliguri, New STNM Multi-speciality Hospital- Sokeythang-Gangtok, Tag Along Cafe- Gangtok, Ekta Book House-Siliguri