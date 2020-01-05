Tourism Negligent tourists pose for photo shoot atop partially frozen Tsongmo Lake , pictures go viral

Pakyong , 05 Jan : A most famous Tsongmo Lake i.e Chhangu Lake located in East Sikkim near capital Gangtok is talk of every visitors to this beautiful tiny Himalayan State of India.

Every year million of visitors from far flung places , countries come to visit this mesmerizing lake which is also a sacred holy lake. Beauty of lake reflects in each season from Winter, Autumn, Summer likewise giving magnetic attraction to watchers.

But, this lake is different and unlike any other lakes in Himalayan, the lake gets freezed during the winter time when mercury drops down to minus level. However , freezing is not concrete it is actually partially frozen atop, one shouldn’t treat lightly flouting safety norms while stepping on surface.

Wait, how dare you step on Tsongmo Lake since it is sacred and guardian diety of Sikkim , a place of worship ? Ensure that you don’t hurt sentiments of local Sikkimese people who offer prayers and enchant religious mantras to keep Lake alive and lively all these many many years and so.

The Holy Lake in on hand is highly regarded natural monument of worship , faith and trust whereas on other hand disrespect to this holy Lake is never accepted be it whomsoever.

Just months back some Indian Tourists flouted guideline and norms of Bhutan Kingdom where fun loving group of tourists stepped on top of Budhdist Stupas for photo shoot following which hue callous was viral against them on internet.

Same way, Sikkim is not just for fun lovers to do whatever they wants when it is about sentiments of the locals. Be cautious with any form activity you do as tourists since you must know the culture, religion, tradition and practise before taking any foolish step which otherwise could be boomerang.

Now, let us tell you another serious thing that is the lake is not that stable , one cannot presume strength of freezed water layer over holy Lake.

Now , pictures are going viral on internet where group of Indian tourists are seen enjoying photoshoot atop partially frozen Lake, they either don’t know or they are just mocking with Lake risking their lives dangerously.

We suggest keep yourself away from vicinity of frozen area of lake without indulging yourself with it in any form which otherwise can be life threatening. Sometimes often during winter the lake do freeze but to certain proximity unlike those lakes where people can freely move around atop frozen lake. Do not take Tsongmo Holy Lake for granted to mock, exercise photoshoots god forbid that could be a just last time in your life in case the freezed layer breaks you may drown to death inside chilling water instantly.

So, be sensible , responsible , knowledgeable if you are visiting Sikkim any time in a year, there are several things which you must know before taking any objectionable step which may hurt local sentiments.

Don’t be idiot !!