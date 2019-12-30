Religion CM attends Tamu Lochar Festival and Silver Jubilee Celebration of ASG(T)BA

Geyzing , 30 Dec : Chief Minister P.S Goley attended the state level Tamu Lhochar and silver jubilee celebration of All Sikkim Gurung (Tamu) Buddhist Association (ASGBA) organized by ASBGA at Pelling where the 10th Kanchanjunga Winter Tourism Festival is also underway.

Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, PHE minister and area MLA Bhim Hang Subba, minister for Power and Energy Department M.N Sherpa, members of ASGBA and others.

Tamu Lochhar or Tamu Losar, celebrated on 30th December every year is an important religious and cultural festival of Gurung community which marks gurung’s new year. Gurung community on the occasion of Tamu Lochar offer prayers to their deities for giving them a fruitful and successful year

D.B Gurung, chairman of State Bank of Sikkim who was also the chief patron of organizing committee informed that Tamu Lochar celebration was the part of religious and cultural practices followed by gurung community since the ancient time. He maintained that gurung community as other communities of the state understand the necessity to protect and preserve their cultural heritage for safeguarding their distinct cultural and social identity. He accused the former SDF government of dividing gurung communities in many faction for the political gain and nothing was done under SDF for the welfare of gurung communities of the state. D.B Gurung also requested the state government to let gurung community to follow their age old customs of sheeps grazing in the forested areas of the state that has been abolished by the former SDF government legislating stern acts. He maintained that abolishment of sheeps grazing in the forested land was an attack and forceful encroachment on the custom and culture adopted and followed by gurung comminity.

Chief minister P.S Goley in his brief address maintained that each and every community of Sikkim has equal right to practice and preserve their cultural heritage trough community based programmes. P.S Goley reiterated that SKM government would ensure that community based programmes would not be politicalized and no political interference in such programmes would be entertained and tolerated He added that due to overwhelming support of the people of of Sikkim the government has changed after 25 years but the change in system is yet to be happened in the state and SKM government would bring reformation in the system of government. He also reiterated that the state government would fulfill the promises made to the people prior to the election. He accused the former SDF government of dividing gurung community in two factions for political leverage. Launching a vitriolic attack on the former SDF government, P.S Goley accused that provision of tribal status to gurung community could have been possible if the former state government had not suppressed and abolished the cultural practices of gurung such as sheeps grazing in the forested areas.

On various demands placed by gurung communities related to their culture and customs, P.S Goley asserted that all the demands would be considered by the state government. On the demand of construction of gurung traditional house ‘Rodhi Ghar’, P.S Goley suggested that ‘Rodhi Ghar’ should be constructed at Gangtok considering the town’s proximity to major state’s administrational centres and appealed gurung community to identify a suitable land and locality. He further assured to appoint gurung language teachers at some schools of the state inhabitated by gurungs. He maintained that all the communities of the state would be ensured secular environment for the development and flourishment of their distinct cultural heritage.

He also deliberated on tourism sector of West Sikkim and expressed that a comprehensive initiative should have been taken for the development of tourism sector in West Sikkim. He stated that Rangbang Check Post near Jorethang should be opened so that tourists interested to visit West Sikkim get an easy access. He shared that SKM government would work in the development of tourism sector in near future.

Cultural programme was other added enthrallment of the festival. Tapashree Dance Academy from Gangtok presented traditional Kauda dance of gurung community, Gothaley Nritya (sherperds’ dannce) and cultural performances on gurung’s traditional musical instrument ‘Tungna’ were also performed by various dance troupe.

Chief minister P.S Goley and other eminent personalities from gurung community were felicitated by the organizing committee recognizing their contributions towards various fields of the society.

Report by Kushang Leewang