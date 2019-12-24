Combo Gift from SKM Govt In Health Facility

Pakyong , 24 Dec : SKM Government combo gift to employees , pensioners Sikkim on New Year 2020. Most talked about strategy of Chief Minister Sh PS Tamang (Golay) in health sector to avail better health facilities to employees , pensioners of Sikkim and their dependants has been officially announced clubbed with Expression of Interest EOI documents for bidders.

Sikkim Government Su Swastha Yojana (Download EOI Document Here PDF File Size 2.8 MB)

This facility will benefit nearly 1 lakh state govt employees, pensioners and their dependents.

1 Employee can cover 5 dependents.

Scheme proposed for implementation wef 01 April 2020.

1. Cashless Medical Treatment worth medical expenses upto Rs 20 Lakh per annum in any renowned empanelled hospitals across India.

2. Cashless OPD expenses upto Rs 20,000 per yr.

3. Maternity benefit upto Rs 50,000 per yr.

4. 2 times IVF treatment

5. Age limit 100 yr

6. Age limit for dependent 30 yr

7. No age limit for dependent for physically challenged/mentally challenged/unmarried unemployed daughter

8. Mid term addition deletion options for

a. Marriage

b. New Born (Coverage from Day 01)

c. Death of member

d. Divorce

9. Ambulance facility

10. Pre exisiting diseases covered from day 01

11. No waiting period

12. Day care procedure covered

13. Emergency and Trauma cases covered

14. Tertiary illness covered

15. Pre and Post hospitalization benefits upto 30 days and 60 days respectively.