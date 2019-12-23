fbpx
Govt

Pabitra Bhandari takes charge as SCBC chairperson

Pakyong, 23 Dec : Miss. Pabitra Bhandari today assumed office as the chairperson of Sikkim Commission for Backward Classes (SCBC) here at the commission office Lower Secretariat today.
She was appointed as the SCBC chairperson by the State government on 17 December for a three year term.
She was accorded welcome by the commission officials and briefed on the various activities of the commission.

Prior to being appointed the chairperson, Ms. Bhandari has been a functionary of the ruling SKM party Naari Shakti apart from having worked as a journalist for over a decade and working as a teacher for a brief period before that.
Earlier during the day, Bhandari called on Chief Minister P.S. Golay at his residence and assured her commitment to work for the welfare of the people as the SCBC chairperson.

