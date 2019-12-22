CM laid foundation stone for 2 IPUs in presence of Union Minister

Rangpo, Dec 22 (IPR) : The Chief Minister Shri. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) laid the foundation stone of two Integrated Processing Units of Sikkim IFFCO Organics Limited a short while ago in Rangpo East Sikkim, in the august presence of Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, Shri. Narendra Singh Tomar.

The foundation stone laying ceremony had the special presece of Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Shri. L.B. Das, Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture, Government of Sikkim, Shri Lok Nath Sharma, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Heads of various Departments of the State Governmment, MD, IFFCO, Dr. U.S. Awasthi among host of other dignitaries from the Government of India and the State Government, and farmers and stakeholders from throughout the State.