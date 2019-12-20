Resolved – Massive protest by workers of Sikkim Macleods Unit

Pakyong , 20 Dec : Protests regarding pending demands , the thousands of Casual Workers of Macleods Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Unit of Aho East Sikkim finally come to solution after long hour of tripartite discussion and brainstorming meeting at State Labour Dept at Capital Gangtok today.

The tripartite, Casual Workers representatives , Macleods Management and Labour Dept Principal Secretaty sat down for hearing workers demands. Finally by evening matter was amicable resolved and workers accepted to join duty from Friday onward.

The high voltage protest started from Wednesday ended finally with involvement of BJYM President Laten Sherpa , Sikkim Progressive Youth Forum SPYF Members.