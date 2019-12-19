Massive protest by workers of Sikkim Macleods Unit

Pakyong , 19 Dec : Once again sequel of protest brews up at Macleods Pharmaceuticals Unit located at Aho East Sikkim concerning casual workers who are under Labour Contract system engaged in various logistic works in the Macleods Pharmaceutical Unit.

According to aggrieved workers they are treated like ‘Slaves’ by company paying meagre compared to workers who are directly employed by the company.

It may be recalled that in last one decade many Pharmaceutical company units have made exodus from other states in Sikkim for enjoying tax holidays, in Sikkim for the companies several benefits are offered out of which is relaxation of tax for longer period.

Taking an advantage of the several offers the companies particularly Pharmaceutical units have not just spoilt the ecology by polluting their effulents downstream having situated their production close to river , stream water but also have exploited people not less than a slave , according to environemnt and social activist.

The cheap workers are inducted by contractor in units irrespective of company recruiting them and very low wages , meagre facilities and benefits provided to them. The labour contract system has come under shaft of criticism by Human Rights in the several occassion resulting several protests by casual workers in Sikkim is past.

Social Activist terming as Human Exploitation by Pharmaceutical companies where State Labour Dept is also observed hands in gloves having been mute despite many time worker issues raised.

Casual Workers allege that they are treated in cats and dogs taking advantage of Labour Contract system which is poison in Labour Act.