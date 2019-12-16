SSB organise Study Excursion for Troupe of 20 Students

Pakyong , 16 Dec : 36Bn Sashastra Seema Bal SSB Gayzing sponsored 20 students Study Tour cum Excursion to New Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

The troupe was waved off by Gayzing Municipal Chairperson IK Neupaney from Gayzing West Sikkim today. This troupe of students belongs from Ribdi, Bhareng, Uttarey, Soreng , Maney Bhanjyang (Darjeeling) and Sukha Pokhari (Darjeeling).