State Cabinet and Vidhan Sabha must pass CAB before implementation : CM

Pakyong, 15 Dec : The Chief Minister Sh PS Tamang (Golay) reiterates that Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB will not affect Sikkim since Sikkim has own Article 371F protection shield. On 10 Dec the Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji on Lok Sabha floor of Assembly has assured that CAB will not be implement in Sikkim. When the Country’s Home Minister is assuring means that is recorded statement.

To implement in the state requires accent of State Cabinet and permission of State Vidhan Sabha , there is absolutely nothing to worry for people of Skkkim.

Oppositions , Reactionaries are simply trying to escalate issue among the mass by fumigating baseless statements.

Chief Minister was addressing the public gathering during Barahimizong , a Mangar community Festival in Mangarzong in Mangsari under Soreng Chakung constituency in West Sikkim where he graced event as the Chief Guest.