CM attended 315th Birth Anniversary of Teyongsi Sirijunga at Martam.

CM Sh PS Tamang (Golay) 315th Birth Anniversary of Teyongsi Sirijunga at Martam.

Organised by Mahatma Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Yen Celebration Committee. IPR Pic , 12 Dec 2019

Gyalshing, 12th December, 2019 (IPR): The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) attended the 315th Birth Anniversary of Teyongsi Sirijunga as Chief Guest organised by Mahatma Teyongsi Sirijunga Sawan Yen Celebration Committee at Sirijunga Mangheem, Martam, West Sikkim. The Hon’ble Chief Minister was accompanied by Shri. Sangay Lepcha, Deputy Speaker,SLA; Shri. Lok Nath Sharma, Minister IPR; Shri. Bhim Hang Subba, Minister, PHE; Shri. M. K Subba, Political Advisor to HCM; Shri. D. B. Gurung, Chairman (SBS); Shri. R. Telang, Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Horticulture; Shri. S. D. Dhakal, Secretary to HCM; Shri. M. T. Sherpa, Secretary, Horticulture; Shri. R. C. Bhutia, Secretary, Agricultre; Shri. Karma R. Bonpo, DC West; Shri. P. V. G. Satish, ASP West; Shri. Nakul Pradhan, ASP West; HoD of Line Department, Officials and dignitaries.

The HCM in his address appreciated the committee’s efforts in making the 315th Birth Anniversary of Teyongsi Sirijunga a grand success. He congratulated the Limboo Community for their hard work and efforts. He mentioned that the Birth Anniversary is not just an important occasion for Limboo Community but for all Sikkimese populus. HCM stated that the State of Sikkim strives for cultural and communal harmony hence, all Sikkimese festivals are to be viewed as State festival.

He stressed on the importance of farming community and their services to the state and how each individual is responsible for the state’s progress at large. HCM mentioned that the Model Village project inaugurated by him earlier today is an initiative of the Government to enhance the capabilities of those hardworking individuals to do much better. He also advised the beneficiaries to use the given benefits with care and absolute responsibility.

The HCM made various announcements regarding the production of Milk and incentives related to it. He also stated that each individual who can produce 10 litres of milk per day would be given special incentives and similar incentives would also be given to the farmers and producers of agriculture and horticulture products. HCM also urged the public to make good use of Community Recreation Centers. He also announced that the establishment of University of Animal Husbandary at Rungdu, West Sikkim would be placed soon in the Parliament.

He also mentioned that the demand for renovation and beautification of Sirijunga Mangheem would be done at the earliest. He further announced that the Teyongsi Sirijunga Study Center at Hee Patal would be further developed and completed in the coming years.

Whilst addressing the gathering, the HCM made a special mention to the Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB), he informed that the Central Government has given preference to Sikkim and that the 371 F would be protected at all costs. Shri. P. S. Tamang mentioned and thanked the Hon’ble Home Minister for his gesture towards Sikkim and the Article 371 F.

The Hon’ble Minister in his address mentioned his happiness for the program and its success. He extended his gratitude towards the HCM for his presence which made the event more auspicious. He also informed that the Model Village would be a good initiative for the public where all necessary equipments and other materials was provided by the Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandary Department. He also directed that the Official to help the beneficiaries with the given equipments.

The tokens for various schemes, equipments and other necessary items under Agricultre, horticulture, animal husbandry and Fisheries to encourage the farming community of West Sikkim were given to beneficiaries by HCM. Inauguration of Model Village for Chingthang GPU and 2 wards of Bermiok-Berthang GPU was done by the HCM. Also the Bermiok Community Hall was also inaugurated by HCM prior to the program.

During the program a Book titled as “Jholangi” authored by Shri. S D Dhakal translated in Limboo language by Shri. K. B. Limboo released was also released by HCM at the event.