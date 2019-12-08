CM Sh PS Tamang (Golay) attended 4th Chasok Tongnam at Ranipul

08 Dec, Gangtok (IPR) : HCM Chief Minister of Sikkim Shri P.S.Tamang (Golay) attended 4th Chasok Tongnam organized by Neeyara Production at Ranipool Mela ground as a chief guest.

The festival was also attended by Shri MN Sherpa, Minister Power, Shri Arun Uprati, Food & Civil Supplies, Shri Bhim Hang Subba, Minister PHE, Sanjit Kharel, Minister Transport, Shri MP Subba, Administrative Advisor, Shri PM Subba, MLA Martam- Rumtek, Shri Sonam Venchungpa, Ex- MP, Members of different Limboo Associations and dignitaries.

Congratulating the Neehara Production for have kept Limboo tradition alive, Chief Minister stated that the youths of each and every community should come forward to take further the cultural practices and traditions passed onto the generations by our ancestors. He added that SKM government unlike the former SDF goverment has paved way for a secular environment for all the distinct communities of the state to organize their festivals and religious practices free and without fear. He stated that the previous government had brought forth a notification debarring the government employees from being members of any apolitical associations and organizations and when the notification was challenged in the court, the notification was quashed by the former government. “Anybody who is efficient can lead an apolotical organization in the state irrespective of his/her status and that is their democratic rights”, He added.

Chief minister also called for participations of all the communities to maintain peace, tranquility and progress of the state.

Chief Minister P.S.Tamang was also felicitated by Neehara Production.

The festival also saw offering of puja by phedangbas,limboo cultural competitions and performances by the guest artists from Nepal Singer Sunita Thegim, Brabim Limboo, child artist Kehar Singh Limboo and Tirshana Limboo.