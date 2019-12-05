Question Raised On Chenrezig Shingkham Riwo Potala Project (Skywalk) Pelling West Sikkim

Pakyong, 05 Dec : 1st Anniversary of popular religious destination located at West Sikkim named Sikkim Skywalk vast the part of Chenrezig Shingkham Riwo Potala Project comes under criticism. According to Buddhist Monks (Lamas) previous Pawan Chamling led Sikkim Democratic Front SDF government did gross negligence and haphazardly inaugurated the project which barely turned 1 year.

Several civil constructions starts developing instability , cracks in Glass Walkway (Skywalk), Unfinished and Incomplete Statue of Chenrezig are sprouting one after another.

137 feet tall statue was not properly completed neither holy procedures were followed while inaugurating making it mockery of faith and belief, says Lamas.

The 200 feet long and 55 feet tall glass skywalk was recently closed for public after finding a visible crack in the glass making it dangerous for commuters.

