fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Religion

Question Raised On Chenrezig Shingkham Riwo Potala Project (Skywalk) Pelling West Sikkim

Question Raised On Chenrezig Shingkham Riwo Potala Project (Skywalk) Pelling West Sikkim

Question Raised On Chenrezig Shingkham Riwo Potala Project (Skywalk) Pelling West Sikkim

Pakyong, 05 Dec : 1st Anniversary of popular religious destination located at West Sikkim named Sikkim Skywalk vast the part of Chenrezig Shingkham Riwo Potala Project comes under criticism. According to Buddhist Monks (Lamas) previous Pawan Chamling led Sikkim Democratic Front SDF government did gross negligence and haphazardly inaugurated the project which barely turned 1 year.

Several civil constructions starts developing instability , cracks in Glass Walkway (Skywalk), Unfinished and Incomplete Statue of Chenrezig are sprouting one after another.
137 feet tall statue was not properly completed neither holy procedures were followed while inaugurating making it mockery of faith and belief, says Lamas.
The 200 feet long and 55 feet tall glass skywalk was recently closed for public after finding a visible crack in the glass making it dangerous for commuters.

Watch Video

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Money swindling racket busted in Kolkata , three people arrested Money swindling racket busted in Kolkata , three people arrested
1.7K
Crime

Money swindling racket busted in Kolkata , three people arrested
1.1K
Education

West Sikkim gets CSR support from REC Ltd.
Governor Administer Oath Taking Of PS Tamang (Golay) as CM in New Delhi Governor Administer Oath Taking Of PS Tamang (Golay) as CM in New Delhi
1.1K
Govt

Governor Administer Oath Taking Of PS Tamang (Golay) as CM in New Delhi
Auction of Luxury and Expensive Vehicles by Govt of Sikkim Auction of Luxury and Expensive Vehicles by Govt of Sikkim
830
Govt

Auction of Luxury and Expensive Vehicles by Govt of Sikkim
760
Govt

Day 1 : First Session (Part-IV) of the Tenth Assembly of Sikkim Legislative Assembly
737
Tourism

Roshan Raj Shrestha is new SHRA President
573
Govt

Day 2 : First Session (Part-IV) of the Tenth Assembly of Sikkim Legislative Assembly
For 1st time in North Bengal and Sikkim , at STNM 15 patients underwent heart ailment through 2D ablation procedure For 1st time in North Bengal and Sikkim , at STNM 15 patients underwent heart ailment through 2D ablation procedure
546
Health

Medical Benchmark : STNM for 1st time undergo 2D Ablation on 15 patients
35 Airport affected families compensated , thanks CM for speedy solution 35 Airport affected families compensated , thanks CM for speedy solution
38
Aviation

35 Airport affected families compensated , thanks CM for speedy solution
To Top