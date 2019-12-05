Auction of Luxury and Expensive Vehicles by Govt of Sikkim

Pakyong, 05 Dec : As informed and announced by the new Sikkim Krantikari Morcha SKM government Chief Minister Sh Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) during the first day of assuming office of Chief Minister that all possible austerity measures will be taken to run the state which is heavily burdened in loans , debts by former 5 times CM Pawan Chamling government in 25 years of Sikkim Democratic Front SDF.

One crucial step CM Sh PS Tamang (Golay) announced was auctioning all luxury vehicles which has caused grossly misused public exchequer by SDF Govt for fancies and leisure of then legislators. He informed those vehicles will be auctioned and money shall be used for benefit of people of Sikkim.

On Wednesday , many such vehicles including costly 01 Land Cruiser , SUVs including 01 Prado , 01 Pajero , 24 Toyota Fortuner in addition to other type vehicles was put for auction through departmental notice issued by Transport Dept via Home Dept Govt of Sikkim.

Download the Auction Notice Here Download Sikkim Govt Notice Of Auction of Luxury Vehicles