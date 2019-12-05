35 Airport affected families compensated , thanks CM for speedy solution

fbpx
Aviation

Pakyong, 05 Dec (IPR) : Most awaited disbursement of land compensation thirty five (35) Pakyong Airport affected families was made today at Community Hall, Pakyong in the presence of Area MLA, Rhenock, Shri Bishnu Kr Sharma, Area Incharge, Gnathang -Machong, Shri Tshering Bhutia, Additional Chief Secretary, Dr. K. Jayakumar, Airport Director, Shri Ramatanu Saha, ADC (Dev), Pakyong, Ms. Radha Pradhan SDM, Pakyong, Shri Hemant Rai, BDO Sh Nilkanth Bhandari.
Joint agreement and the letter of Consent / Undertaking was also read out to the affected families / landowners and general gathering in both English and Nepali languages. The salient aspects of the provisions of the Agreement were also highlighted and explained by the concerned official.
40% of Disbursement of compensation to the tune of Rs 20. 06 crore was made to the 35 land owners as first instalment.
On behalf of the landowners, Shri Krishna Dhakal thanked the Chief Minister Sh PS Tamang (Golay) and his government for the release of long pending compensation in such a short period. Further, he assured that they would extend all possible support and co-operation in the completion and full operation of the Airport. The gathering was also addressed by the Area MLA, Rhenock, Area In Charge, Gnathang Machong, Addl. CS and SDM, Pakyong.

Recall Pakyong Airport operation is suspended temporarily by only carrier Spicejet since June 2019.

