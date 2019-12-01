fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Govt

Governor Administer Oath Taking Of PS Tamang (Golay) as CM in New Delhi

Governor Administer Oath Taking Of PS Tamang (Golay) as CM in New Delhi

Governor Administer Oath Taking Of PS Tamang (Golay) as CM in New Delhi

Pakyong, 30 Nov (New Delhi IPR): The Governor of Sikkim, Shri Ganga Prasad administered oath of office and secrecy to Shri Prem Singh Tamang as Chief Minister of Sikkim at Sikkim House, New Delhi.
#psgolay #cmosikkim #govos

The ceremony was necessitated at Delhi due to travel restrictions on account of health concerns of the the Governor of Sikkim.

The oath ceremony was witnessed by Hon’ble Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly and all the Cabinet Ministers, all the MLAs of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Chief Secretary and senior Government officials.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Auction of Luxury and Expensive Vehicles by Govt of Sikkim Auction of Luxury and Expensive Vehicles by Govt of Sikkim
3.4K
Govt

Auction of Luxury and Expensive Vehicles by Govt of Sikkim
2.0K
Tourism

Roshan Raj Shrestha is new SHRA President
1.3K
Education

West Sikkim gets CSR support from REC Ltd.
For 1st time in North Bengal and Sikkim , at STNM 15 patients underwent heart ailment through 2D ablation procedure For 1st time in North Bengal and Sikkim , at STNM 15 patients underwent heart ailment through 2D ablation procedure
1.3K
Health

Medical Benchmark : STNM for 1st time undergo 2D Ablation on 15 patients
1.1K
Govt

Day 1 : First Session (Part-IV) of the Tenth Assembly of Sikkim Legislative Assembly
1.0K
Govt

Day 2 : First Session (Part-IV) of the Tenth Assembly of Sikkim Legislative Assembly
Question Raised On Chenrezig Shingkham Riwo Potala Project (Skywalk) Pelling West Sikkim Question Raised On Chenrezig Shingkham Riwo Potala Project (Skywalk) Pelling West Sikkim
729
Religion

Question Raised On Chenrezig Shingkham Riwo Potala Project (Skywalk) Pelling West Sikkim
35 Airport affected families compensated , thanks CM for speedy solution 35 Airport affected families compensated , thanks CM for speedy solution
246
Aviation

35 Airport affected families compensated , thanks CM for speedy solution
To Top