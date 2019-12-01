Governor Administer Oath Taking Of PS Tamang (Golay) as CM in New Delhi

Pakyong, 30 Nov (New Delhi IPR): The Governor of Sikkim, Shri Ganga Prasad administered oath of office and secrecy to Shri Prem Singh Tamang as Chief Minister of Sikkim at Sikkim House, New Delhi.

#psgolay #cmosikkim #govos

The ceremony was necessitated at Delhi due to travel restrictions on account of health concerns of the the Governor of Sikkim.

The oath ceremony was witnessed by Hon’ble Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly and all the Cabinet Ministers, all the MLAs of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Chief Secretary and senior Government officials.