Roshan Raj Shrestha is new SHRA President

Pakyong , 30 Nov : Sikkim Hotel & Restaurant Association conducted its Annual General Meeting followed by election to its New Executive Body on 30th November, 2019 at Hotel Yangthang Heritage, Gangtok according to Press Communique received.

The new office bearers elected for a period of 3 years ending March 2023 are:

President: Roshan Raj Shrestha (Orange Village Resort)

Vice Presidents: Kalzang Bhutia (Yarlam Group), Ms Shradha Sharma (Club Mahindra – Baiguney) & Kaushal Lamichaney (Lounge 88)

General Secretary: Raj Lama (Lotus Retreat)

Asst General Secretary: Naresh Shrestha (Gangtok Groove), Bhaichung Chankapa (Thuendel), Karma Tenzing (100 Petals)

Treasurer : Yash Marda (Hotel Golden Crest)

Asst Treasurer – Bikash Agarwal (OSM ), Santosh Singh (The Regal),

Executive members – Ms Bhawana Gurung, Mr Gaurang Dalal, Ms Christina Bishwakarma, Jayant Jain (Jain Group of Hotels)

As per PR , the election was chaired and observed by Mr Pranit Pradhan, Deputy Secretary, Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation, Government of Sikkim.

The members will be holding their respective post for a period of three years.

At the occasion, newly elected President, Mr Roshan Raj Shrestha stressed on the need for SHRA to be advocating the rights on issues faced by the hotel and restaurant industry in Sikkim. He stressed that SHRA has always been the medium between the stakeholders and the government and the new elected body will be raising many pertinent issues faced by stakeholders. He also mentioned that SHRA would be nominating more members to the executive body from North, South & West districts to make the body more inclusive. He further sought support and suggestions from all stakeholders so that collective efforts for betterment of the industry can be fruitful and result oriented.

It was also informed that the new executive body will be calling on the the Chief Minister, Shri P S Golay very soon and breif him on the current scenario, challenges and problems faced by the hospitality industry in Sikkim beginning particularly with regard to issues faced by SHRA members with the Department of Excise & Abkari as the Hon’ble Chief Minister is also the concerned minister for the department.