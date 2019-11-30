Health Medical Benchmark : STNM for 1st time undergo 2D Ablation on 15 patients

For 1st time in North Bengal and Sikkim , at STNM 15 patients underwent heart ailment through 2D ablation procedure

Pakyong, 29 Nov : While Speaking to Dr. Avinash Verma of PSRI Hospital New Delhi told about Electro Physiology Problem which is also root cause of palpitation (rapid heart beat or heart rate).

In New STNM Hospital Gangtok for the first time in North Bengal , Sikkim nearly 15 patients underwent correction through a minor surgery technique 2D Ablation.

As per American , Indian medical guidelines suggests minor surgery instead of medical management, medication however is life long process unfortunately it comes back sometimes. Dr. DP Rai who is Head of Department of STNM is good friend of mine , he told that lots of people from Sikkim are facing Electrophysiology problem which means sudden palpitation i.e rise in heartbeats , heart rate goes very fast which is called palpitation.

This ailment are common among youngsters ranging from 12 to 30 years.

Surgery is minor procedure , a minor operation where we put some wires inside heart , we derive electrical signals from heart, we study the signal and try to know cause of palpitation. There could be many reasons behind palpitation like short circuit happen inside heart due to extra pathways.

So once we can localize it doing Electro Psychology EP study , we give Radio Frequency energy there to up-late or burn down pathway.

This process is very good for burning pathway , origin of palpitation. Success rate is more than 90% with this technique. And in many cases success rate is 97% to 99%, patients are cured lifelong.

After curative procedure patient heart is normal as normal person’s heart. In India there are fewer centre’s who do this procedure, the problems are completely cured!

In camp organised here in STNM we did was 2D two Dimensional EP study and Radio Frequency Ablation procedure. 90% people generally gets cured where for complex ailment patients needs 3D ablation i.e 3D Mapping. Such complex procedure are only done in New Delhi PSRI Hospital or any other hospitals elsewhere whereas 2D ablation is for first time carried in STNM itself in this camp.

In private hospitals cost of 2D ablation is about Rs 90,000 but here in STNM we are doing for FREE.

Palpitation is by birth , sometimes it occurs between 10 to 14 years age or sometimes 18 to 30 years.

Manifestation happens by late childhood or early adulthood as per bi-model presentation, late adulthood after 60 years when aging starts. So there are two models of presentation attached to this syndrome.

Manifestation happens at any point of time who are having this syndrome linked by their birth, problem is there by their birth that is the cause.

Report by Ajay Agarwal TVOS

Interview with Dr. Avinash Verma

Interview with Dr. DP Rai, HoD Cardiology , STNM

