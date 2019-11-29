Day 2 : First Session (Part-IV) of the Tenth Assembly of Sikkim Legislative Assembly

Gangtok, Nov 29: (IPR) The First Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2019-20 was passed by the House on the concluding day of the First Session (Part-IV) of the Tenth Assembly of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, today.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2019-20 includes 38 grants, with a gross expenditure of Rs. 45879.98 lakh comprising of Rs. 17209.16 lakh on Revenue Account and Rs. 28670.82 lakh on Capital Account. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregates to Rs. 34217.20 lakh.

After the discussion and voting on the Supplementary Demands for Grants, it was passed by the august house.

Replying to the questions raised by Hon’ble MLA Shri D.T.Lepcha during the discussion, Hon’ble Chief Minister said that the present Government endeavours to give continuity to the pending works which have been left incomplete by the previous government. He added that the Goverment will make necessary payment to the workers and contractors involved in various roads and bridges projects. Already 37% of the payment is complete, and the remaining will be made after thorough inspection of the projects which had been sanctioned during previous government, he added. The Chief Minister added that the Government is committed towards holistic development, while at the same time, high priority is being laid on areas like Education and Health.

The Sikkim Appropriation Bill, Bill No. 8 of 2019 for the first supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2019-20 was introduced by Shri P.S.Tamang, Hon’ble Chief Minister also the Minister-in-Charge of Finance Department, which was put into consideration and passed by the House.

Subsequently, Dr. M.K.Sharma, Hon’ble Minister-in-Charge of Social Justice and Welfare Department laid a copy of Sikkim Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2019 on the table of the House for the record and reference.

Similarly, Shri L.B.Das, Hon’ble Speaker presented the Annual Report of the Sikkim State Human Rights Commission under Section 28(1) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 (Central Act No. 10 of 1994) for the year 2018-19 for record and reference, further he urged the members of the House to go through it.

Also the Hon’ble Speaker informed the House on presentation of Annual Report of the Government Departments.

Earlier, the Session began with Obituary Reference on the demise of Former Member of Legislative Assembly Late Shri.Tulshi Prashad Pradhan, who passed away on 27th of November 2019.

Hon’ble Speaker Shri L.B. Das in his Obituary Reference remembered Late Shri Tulshi Prashad Pradhan as a veteran politician and social activist, and stated that with his passing away, Sikkim has lost a worthy son. In his obituary reference, Hon’ble Speaker shared about the early life, education, professional career and political life of the former Member of the Legislative Assembly.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) in his obituary remarks paid his obeisance to the leader who passed away recently.

While paying his tribute, the Hon’ble Chief Minister recollected his association with Late Tushi Pradhan, who he said was a committed politician and social worker who brought about visible change in the Sikkimese society.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the former MLA who always provided his valuable advice to the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party as he had recently joined Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party. The Hon’ble Chief Minister remembered Late Tulshi Pradhan as a man of integrity and commitment with excellent public relation skills.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister expressed his solidarity to the family members and prayed that they found strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Lok Nath Sharma participated in obituary reference on the demise of Late Shri Tulsi Prasad Pradhan, former Member of Sikkim Legislative Assembly. In his obituary reference Minister Sharma paid tribute to the Former MLA and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members on behalf of the people of Gyalshing Bermiok constituency.

He remembered Late Shri Pradhan as a veteran politician and mentioned that he had extraordinary skills of articulation with spontaneous responding attributes in rhyming verse. Shri Sharma also shared his experiences of working as the first PSO to Shri Pradhan in those days of his police service and said that with his passing away, the state has lost a politician and an active social worker who was very simple, empathetic and caring for others.

Shri N.K.Subba Member of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, also participated in the obituary reference. He said that with the sad demise of Late Tulshi Prashad Pradhan, the State of Sikkim has lost an eminent leader, prolific thinker, accomplished social worker and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and marginalized. He shall forever remain as an inspiration to the people of Sikkim.

OBITUARY REFERENCE TO LATE SHRI TULSHI PRASAD PRADHAN, FORMER, MEMBER OF SIKKIM LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY.

Late Shri Tulshi Prasad Pradhan who passed away on 27th of November, 2019 at Neotia Hospital in Siliguri, West Bengal and he was cremated yesterday at Legship, West Sikkim, the place of his permanent residence since 1960. He was 80 years old. Late Tulsi Prasad Pradhan was born on 15th September 1939 at Hee- Yangthang to Late Arjun Prasad Pradhan and Late Ran Maya Pradhan, he was the eldest among six sons. He is survived by three sons and one daughter.

Late T.P. Pradhan was an established businessman and prominent contractor of Legship Bazar since 1960 before his involvement in politics during the Democratic movement of Sikkim under the Sikkim Janta Congress in 1972. He contested the 1994 election on a SDF party ticket and got elected from the erstwhile Hee-Bermoik Assembly Constituency. He was inducted to the Cabinet and made Minister In charge of Urban Development and Housing Department. He worked dedicatedly for the people of his constituency during this tenure and was again re-elected to the Sixth Sikkim Legislative Assembly. During his term he served as Chairman of Estimates Committee and Chairman of Sikkim Distilleries

Ltd. Late Tulshi Prasad Pradhan was awarded with the Late L.D.Kazi award for Democratic Movement on State Day in 2015.

With the sad demise of Late Shri Tulshi Prasad Pradhan the State of Sikkim has lost prolific thinker and accomplished social worker whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and down trodden. He shall forever remain in the hearts of the people of Sikkim. This august House wishes to extend its profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

After the Obituary References, the House observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

The Chief Minister thanked the Speaker of SLA Shri L.B. Das for the smooth conduct of the two-day session. He thanked the Deputy Speaker, Ministers and MLAs for their presence and participation in the discussions during the Session. He also thanked the Secretary and officers of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat, officers of the State Government and members of the press and media.

Hon’ble Speaker Shri L.B.Das, in his valedictory address, summed up the key proceedings of the two-day Session and expressed his gratitude to everyone for their valuable contribution also thanked the Leader of the House, the Ministers, and MLAs for their participation. He expressed hope that the Supplementary Demands for Grants passed by the House would fulfill the aspirations of the people. He also thanked and congratulated the Members of the House for passing the first supplementary demands for grants. He extended his thanks to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, DGP, Officers, Printing & Stationery Department, Police Department, IPR Department and Members of the media, and Secretary, Officers and staff of the Assembly Secretariat.

The Valedictory session was also participated by Members of the House Shri D.T.Lepcha and Shri Y.T.Lepcha.

The two-day Session of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly concluded with the Speaker adjourning the House Sine-Die.