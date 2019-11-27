West Sikkim gets CSR support from REC Ltd.

New Delhi, 27 Nov (IPR) : The REC Ltd. (Formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited), A Govt. of India Navratna Enterprise extends CSR support for Rs 16.85 Cr and Rs 1.63 Cr each to West Sikkim for transforming Education and Health Sectors of West District as per the project proposals submitted by DM West Sikkim.

REC will provide CSR funds of ₹ 16.85 crore to West Sikkim for the project, Transforming school education in West Sikkim by strengthening school library, science laboratory, organizing science & technology fair, recruitment of mathematics teachers, providing smart class, renovation of hostel, providing furniture, training of teachers & exposure visit of teachers, students etc. in Government schools of West Sikkim.

REC will also extend CSR support for ₹ 1.63 crore for providing medical equipments and instruments in District Hospital, Gyalshing and 07 nos. of Public health Centre in West Sikkim.

Through the above two CSR projects, REC and District Administration aims to bring rapid transformation to the Health and Education sectors of West Sikkim. West Sikkim is an aspirational district under NITI Aayog and its progress is being specially monitored by the Honourable PM at the centre and Honourable CM of the state.

As per the directions of Honourable Chief Minister Shri P. S Tamang (Golay), the District Magistrate Shri Karma R Bonpo, IAS had submitted a comprehensive project to REC foundation. The CMD REC Shri Ajeet Agarwal and REC Foundation CEO Shri S. N Srinivas taking keen interest in the development of the district has provided the CSR assistance.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) of the above two projects was executed between REC Foundation and DM, West Sikkim in New Delhi on 27th November, 2019. Shri S N Srinivas, CEO, REC Foundation, on behalf of REC Foundation and Shri Karma R Bonpo, IAS, District Magistrate, West Sikkim signed the MoA in the presence HB Shri Ajeet Agarwal, CMD, REC Ltd., Shri Ajoy Choudhary, ED (CSR), Ms. Debjani Chakrabarti, IAS, ED, REC and other officials of REC.