Crime

Money swindling racket busted in Kolkata , three people arrested

Pakyong , 26 Nov : A team led by ASP West PVG Satish arrested three youths in Kolkata in connection with a cheating case. The arrested persons are accused of duping Santa Kumar Rai, a Melli-Aching based businessman to the tune of 3.5 lakh rupees in the name of installing Airtel network tower on his land.

The accused persons had been calling Rai over the phone since June this year with an offer to install mobile tower on his empty land in Melli-Aching and promised huge returns if he agreed to the offer. They lured the complainant to deposit money in a bank account allegedly for processing his application and towards transportation charges of tower equipment. The accused even sent a laptop and an LCD TV to Rai for installing at the tower site.
Rai got suspicious when the accused person started demanding more money from him and registered a complaint in Geyzing police station on 4th of November.
After the complaint was received a team was formed under the leadership of Additional SP PVG Satish to investigate the case.
The team acquired several leads during investigation and located the accused in Kolkata. Following the leads, they reached Kolkata last Wednesday, raided a call centre and arrested three accused persons in Kestopur area in suburbs of Kolkata. The searches conducted at the call centre indicated a major money swindling racket.
During the investigation it was discovered that the accused were fraudulently selling laptop, smart TVs, etc. loaded with educational content at exorbitant prices. While some people were duped in the name of mobile tower installation, others were cheated in the name of reviving an old insurance policy.
The accused will be produced in the Geyzing court today for their custody to investigate the case further.
The investigation team included SI Naresh Chettri, HC Katuk Tsh Bhutia, NK Mangal Bir Subba and LNK Dinesh.
The case was cracked within a short span of sixteen days. The staff of Bidhannagar Cyber Police Station extended full support to the Sikkim police team in solving the case.

