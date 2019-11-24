State SKM Govt to award 3000 Houses at cost of Rs 15 Lac each

Pakyong , 24 Nov (SKM PR) : Sikkim Krantikari Morcha ruling party’s 5th edition of Legislators meeting was held at Samman Bhawan here in the capital Gangtok today.

The Party President and the Chief Minister Shri P.S Tamang (Golay) chaired the meeting which was attended by the legislators of SKM party.

During the meeting besides discussion on various issues the following resolutions were also passed unanimously.

1) A total of 3,000 houses will be distributed throughout the state under the banner of ‘Sikkim Garib Awas Yojana’.

2) House upgradation allowance will be distributed to 200 beneficiaries for each constituency.

3) Long pending political demands like Limboo/ Tamang seat reservations in Sikkim Legislative Assembly , Tribal status for 11 left out communities, inclusion of Bhutia, Lepcha and Limboo languages in the 8th schedule of Indian constitution will be taken up earnestly.

4) The meeting also saw concern expressed by the lagislators about the steep increase in number of drug paddlers in the State and trafficking of contraband substances in the state. Legislators will work in close tandem with administration to uproot the menace of drugs and substance abuse from the state.

5) Meeting also saw discussion on roles and responsibilities of legislators and stressed on proper coordination in between legislators.