State Observes Lhabab Duechen

Namchi, 19 November (IPR) :The Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) alongwith his spouse Smt Krishna Maya Rai attended the concluding day of three day long puja on Lhabab Duechen Celebration at Dechen Choling Gumpa in Namchi today.

The event organised by Duchi Committee of the monastery had the presence of Tulku Dawa Sangpo Rinpoche. The hon’ble Chief Minister alongwith his spouse offered prayers at the gumpa for the benefit of all sentient beings and for the prosperity of the state as well. On the auspicious occasion, the Tulku bestowed the devotees present with his immense blessings.

The Duchi Committee also felicitated with the Letter of Appreciation to hon’ble Chief Minister and offered sincere thanks for his concern for the development and upliftment of the monastery.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister visited Urgen Tsheling Gumpa at Pabong in Temi Namphing Constituency. On the way to Urgen Tsheling Gumpa, HCM also visited Durga Temple located at Pabong in Namphing Village under Temi Namphing area. He interacted with the people and assured all possible support for the development of both Durga Devi Mandir and Urgen Tsheling Gumpa.

During his daylong visit, HCM’s entourage was accompanied by SP South Shri Prawin Gurung, Additional District Collector Shri Satyen K Pradhan and other concerned officials.