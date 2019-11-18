Education Government of Sikkim announces Scholarship worth 47 lacs for 50 IAS Aspirants

Gangtok, 18 Nov (IPR) : Education Minister Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha has announced scholarship worth 47 lacs which has created an opportunity for 50 deserving and talented IAS aspirants of Sikkim to undergo free cost coaching from ALS IAS.

National Sales Head ALS Shri Prateek Bhattacharya also announced Scholarship worth 23 lacs for 25 aspirants under ALS CSR Initiative for Youth of Sikkim.

Together this announcement has created an opportunity for 75 IAS aspirants of Sikkim to avail of scholarship sponsored by Government of Sikkim and ALS.

The Scholarship Exam will be conducted on 1st December, 2019 in all District Headquarters of Sikkim under the supervision of District Collector of each district.

Application forms will be made available from 19th November, 2019 in all District Collector office with last date of form submission being 28th November. Results of the Exam will be generated on 5th December and batches will commence from 10th December at Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College. However, there is a minimum age criterion where the candidate should be born before 1st August 2000 to apply for this Scholarship.

Selected candidates shall undergo training via cutting edge VSAT Technology where LIVE Transmission of classes being conducted in ALS Delhi campus would be given and students will learn from the best IAS mentors of the country.

Dedicated academic mentors from Delhi will also be sent by ALS to Gangtok to monitor, motivate and guide the students during their training along with monthly visits which will be made by IAS/IPS officers serving in Sikkim to inspire the candidates.

ALS hopes that this path breaking initiative taken by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim will be able to transform the youth of Sikkim and produce results in Civil Services in the coming years.