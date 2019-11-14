Police arrest paternal uncle behind Machong teenager girl gruesome murder

Pakyong, 14 Nov : Finally after six days of struggle and effort Sikkim Police team were able to nab the culprit on Wednesday midnight. According to Suptd of Police SP East District Sh Hari Chhetri the culprit named Ash Kumar Rai aged 23 years old was picked during investigation from same Rewa Village in Machong.

SP East briefing to media told today that said culprit has confessed to gruesome crime carried on 08 Nov where he murdered 19 years old teenager some 500 meters away from victim’s house while she had gone to collect firewood. Astonishingly culprit is paternal uncle (Kaka) of victim.



Today, a culprit along with two other persons who were two-day earlier picked on suspicious reasons were also taken from Pakyong Police station to produce before Chief Judicial Magistrate CJM East Gangtok for Judicial Custody JC, it is informed by source that trio will be asked foe 5 days JC.