fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Govt

No VIP Culture – CM waits in queue for lunch, dignitaries joins him

No VIP Culture – CM waits in queue for lunch, dignitaries joins him

Pakyong , 07 Nov : The Chief Minister of Sikkim Sh PS Tamang (Golay) who is recently in Himachal Pradesh attended Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet today at Dharamshala. Today, the Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi attended the event as Chief Guest.
During the lunch break the Sikkim CM Sh PS Tamang (Golay) was seen self serving in queue with plate waiting his turn for lunch , having observed CM sitting in queue other dignitaries started pouring in to join him. A simplicity of Sikkim CM PS Golay is not a new thing , he is always seen as simple as possible during several functions wherever , whenever he attend, he always keeps his presence low beam making him most respected politician by virtue of his simplicity. Sh PS Golay in several occassion revealed Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi as role model and hallmark of humble being from whom everyone must learn.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

11.7K
Govt

CM and two BJP MLAs takes oath
President attends 5th Convocation of Sikkim University President attends 5th Convocation of Sikkim University
7.7K
Govt

President attends 5th Convocation of Sikkim University
5.5K
Govt

President of India Arrives Sikkim
5.5K
Life Style

Relatives of deceased child turns violent at Neotia Hospital
4.9K
Football

39th AIGGCFT2019 Kick Started
3.8K
Inspiration

Mind – Blowing Dance Steps Of Indian Army Is Breathtaking
3.1K
Culture and Tradition

Sikkim Observed Balihang Tongnam Celebration 2019
CM Sh PS Tamang (Golay) Message On "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" (National Unity Day) 2019 CM Sh PS Tamang (Golay) Message On "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" (National Unity Day) 2019
2.0K
Govt

CM Message On “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas”
1.5K
Religion

Bhai Tika and Bhai Dooj Celebrated Across Sikkim
Sr Journo cum Social Worker Pabitra Bhandari to be bestowed with "Iron Lady Award" Sr Journo cum Social Worker Pabitra Bhandari to be bestowed with "Iron Lady Award"
1.2K
Inspiration

Sr Journo cum Social Worker Pabitra Bhandari to be bestowed with “Iron Lady Award”
To Top