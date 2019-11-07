No VIP Culture – CM waits in queue for lunch, dignitaries joins him

Pakyong , 07 Nov : The Chief Minister of Sikkim Sh PS Tamang (Golay) who is recently in Himachal Pradesh attended Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet today at Dharamshala. Today, the Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi attended the event as Chief Guest.

During the lunch break the Sikkim CM Sh PS Tamang (Golay) was seen self serving in queue with plate waiting his turn for lunch , having observed CM sitting in queue other dignitaries started pouring in to join him. A simplicity of Sikkim CM PS Golay is not a new thing , he is always seen as simple as possible during several functions wherever , whenever he attend, he always keeps his presence low beam making him most respected politician by virtue of his simplicity. Sh PS Golay in several occassion revealed Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi as role model and hallmark of humble being from whom everyone must learn.