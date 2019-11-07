fbpx
All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Govt

CM attends Global Investors Meet 2019 Chaired by PM at Dharamshala

CM attends Global Investors Meet 2019 Chaired by PM at Dharamshala

Dharamshala (HP), 07 Nov (IPR) : The Chief Minister Shri. P.S.Tamang, attended the Global Investors meet 2019 at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh today.
#psgolay #cmosikkim #sikkimgovernment

The two day investors meet was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which saw the presence of diplomats leaders from corporate sector, senior policy makers, development agencies, entrepreneurs and investors from across the globe.

The meet will showcase the policy and regulatory environment, investment opportunities in eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation in the State. The eight focus sectors are agri-business and post-harvest technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy, wellness, healthcare and AYUSH, housing and urban development, IT-ITeS and electronics, education and skill development.

The event will also provide a platform to bring together heads of the state, leaders from corporate world, senior policy makers, development agencies, heads from institutions of international repute and academia from across the world to further cause of socio-economic development in the State.

 

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

11.7K
Govt

CM and two BJP MLAs takes oath
President attends 5th Convocation of Sikkim University President attends 5th Convocation of Sikkim University
7.7K
Govt

President attends 5th Convocation of Sikkim University
5.5K
Govt

President of India Arrives Sikkim
5.5K
Life Style

Relatives of deceased child turns violent at Neotia Hospital
4.9K
Football

39th AIGGCFT2019 Kick Started
3.8K
Inspiration

Mind – Blowing Dance Steps Of Indian Army Is Breathtaking
3.1K
Culture and Tradition

Sikkim Observed Balihang Tongnam Celebration 2019
CM Sh PS Tamang (Golay) Message On "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" (National Unity Day) 2019 CM Sh PS Tamang (Golay) Message On "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" (National Unity Day) 2019
2.0K
Govt

CM Message On “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas”
1.5K
Religion

Bhai Tika and Bhai Dooj Celebrated Across Sikkim
Sr Journo cum Social Worker Pabitra Bhandari to be bestowed with "Iron Lady Award" Sr Journo cum Social Worker Pabitra Bhandari to be bestowed with "Iron Lady Award"
1.2K
Inspiration

Sr Journo cum Social Worker Pabitra Bhandari to be bestowed with “Iron Lady Award”
To Top