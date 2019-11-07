CM attends Global Investors Meet 2019 Chaired by PM at Dharamshala

Dharamshala (HP), 07 Nov (IPR) : The Chief Minister Shri. P.S.Tamang, attended the Global Investors meet 2019 at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh today.

The two day investors meet was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which saw the presence of diplomats leaders from corporate sector, senior policy makers, development agencies, entrepreneurs and investors from across the globe.

The meet will showcase the policy and regulatory environment, investment opportunities in eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment generation in the State. The eight focus sectors are agri-business and post-harvest technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy, wellness, healthcare and AYUSH, housing and urban development, IT-ITeS and electronics, education and skill development.

The event will also provide a platform to bring together heads of the state, leaders from corporate world, senior policy makers, development agencies, heads from institutions of international repute and academia from across the world to further cause of socio-economic development in the State.